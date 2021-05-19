Thomas Pernkopf

Breaking paradox of choice - A Netflix Case Study

Thomas Pernkopf
Thomas Pernkopf
Hire Me
  • Save
Breaking paradox of choice - A Netflix Case Study smart tv tv app tv show tv streaming app netflix streaming design figma ux uiux ui
Download color palette

NEW CASE STUDY

If you are a Netflix user, you must have experienced looking for content and spending time to choose what to watch next. People spend a large amount of time browsing for content in Netflix. Thus, it is a very important aspect of the user experience.

Read more on 👉 Behance

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Thomas Pernkopf
Thomas Pernkopf
UI/UX Designer from Vienna / Austria
Hire Me

More by Thomas Pernkopf

View profile
    • Like