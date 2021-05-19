pagey logo design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Pagey is an app is to contextualize information using artificial intelligence (AI). Example: When you have a Zoom meeting, it shows you images, documents or presentations that you need for that meeting. Later, you can see a history of what happened to that information, who I shared it with, what meeting I used it in, and so on. Similar to how Slack helps companies and teams communicate, my app will help teams organize and share information as easily and clearly as creating a WhatsApp group and sharing information in it. It will also be possible for a user to cooperate in multiple teams. In a nutshell: The app is like a kind of modern workspace for teams.