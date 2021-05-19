Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
pagey logo design

pagey logo design pagey blue freindly logo color logotype identitydesign brand design zoom branding concept brand identity logo concept logo mark minimal logodesign illustration icon modern logo logo designer branding design
Download color palette

Pagey is an app is to contextualize information using artificial intelligence (AI). Example: When you have a Zoom meeting, it shows you images, documents or presentations that you need for that meeting. Later, you can see a history of what happened to that information, who I shared it with, what meeting I used it in, and so on. Similar to how Slack helps companies and teams communicate, my app will help teams organize and share information as easily and clearly as creating a WhatsApp group and sharing information in it. It will also be possible for a user to cooperate in multiple teams. In a nutshell: The app is like a kind of modern workspace for teams.

