pagey logo design

Pagey is an app is to contextualize information using artificial intelligence (AI). Example: When you have a Zoom meeting, it shows you images, documents or presentations that you need for that meeting. Later, you can see a history of what happened to that information, who I shared it with, what meeting I used it in, and so on. Similar to how Slack helps companies and teams communicate, my app will help teams organize and share information as easily and clearly as creating a WhatsApp group and sharing information in it. It will also be possible for a user to cooperate in multiple teams. In a nutshell: The app is like a kind of modern workspace for teams.