Landingpage Header Ideas

Testing some new Header Alternatives for our own Agency Landingpage.
– "3D Office Image" modelled after our real Headquarter in Graz, Austria.
– Using black negative space as a visual contrast element, as well as an hint that we are working 24/7 to make our customers happy.