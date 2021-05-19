Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
SirPauls Digital Agency

Landingpage Header Ideas

SirPauls Digital Agency
SirPauls Digital Agency
  • Save
Landingpage Header Ideas blender ux portfolio illustration 3d art ui wordpress agency landingpage design
Download color palette

Testing some new Header Alternatives for our own Agency Landingpage.

– "3D Office Image" modelled after our real Headquarter in Graz, Austria.

– Using black negative space as a visual contrast element, as well as an hint that we are working 24/7 to make our customers happy.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
SirPauls Digital Agency
SirPauls Digital Agency

More by SirPauls Digital Agency

View profile
    • Like