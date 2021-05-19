There are many things in life that I love to do. This personal project is born to unite two of them: making digital collages and sharing the music I love.

Each playlist represents a feeling, a genre and the digital collages were made using that emotion so that together they could tell a story, a story that will be different for every person that will listen to these playlists and watch these images.

If it's true that happiness is real only when shared, I think there's no greater happiness than that of sharing good music and good art.

"I know this one!" is the playlist made of well known, mostly pop, songs. There are times when you just want to sing some mainstream songs that you already knew and this mix of old classics and new hits is perfect for the occasion.

Playlist's link:

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/44OZFSqYi7SHwhZSqfDYkN?si=a228ba9432424471