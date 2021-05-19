Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Johann Da Costa

Rocky boxing gloves

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Rocky boxing gloves apparel packaging sports design graphic yellow johanndacosta cinema movie rocky ufc boxing branding
Rocky boxing gloves apparel packaging sports design graphic yellow johanndacosta cinema movie rocky ufc boxing branding
Rocky boxing gloves apparel packaging sports design graphic yellow johanndacosta cinema movie rocky ufc boxing branding
Download color palette
  1. 01.jpg
  2. 02.jpg
  3. 03.jpg

Boxing gloves design based on the logo I made for "The Story of Rocky" movie poster. Enjoy the details.

As usual, no template used, only blank mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Inspired by your dreams.
Hire Me

More by Johann Da Costa

View profile
    • Like