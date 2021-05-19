Hey there 👋

I'm happy to announce that Creative - Special Food Delivery Restaurant Landing page for Web is ready and Designed in Adobe XD, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe illustrator. Enjoy!

Download Source File from : Download

Please 🖤 don't forget to show some love by hitting the 'L' button. 🚀 and follow me :)

Checkout My Design Portfolio on dribbble | Uplabs | Behance | Linked In