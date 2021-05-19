Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
College for Advanced Studies website

Hello! 🚀

I was the Brand Designer of the Széchenyi István College for Advanced Studies for three years and I designed a new website as my final project here. The website allows applicants to get information about the matriculation and to to download the application form.

Let me know what you think 💡

Get in touch: miklos.kaadas@gmail.com

Posted on May 19, 2021
Hi, I'm a Junior UI Designer from Budapest.

