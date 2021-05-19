College for Advanced Studies website

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello! 🚀
I was the Brand Designer of the Széchenyi István College for Advanced Studies for three years and I designed a new website as my final project here. The website allows applicants to get information about the matriculation and to to download the application form.
Let me know what you think 💡
Get in touch: miklos.kaadas@gmail.com