Kim Domanog

Arya ( Fierce Cat Mascot)

Kim Domanog
Kim Domanog
Arya ( Fierce Cat Mascot)
Originally this mascot was designed first, but when I am doing icons for the logo. Arya won't fit when dragged to a smaller scale and would be hard to identify, hence I update a flat version of her face that became the logo of Fierce Cat.

Posted on May 19, 2021
