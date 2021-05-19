Online gallery app

Trending designs to inspire you
Ahoy! 🚀
POSTRM is a startup that I founded with two of my friends. The concept is an online gallery where entrant artists can present their artworks to the world, and customers can browse from this online gallery/store.
I consider this as a side project with minimalistic but elegant style, in order to keep the focus on the artworks.
Let me know what you think 💡
Get in touch: miklos.kaadas@gmail.com