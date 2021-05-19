Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Miklós Kádas

Fitness app landing page

Miklós Kádas
Miklós Kádas
  • Save
Fitness app landing page healthy fitness app website web illustrator illustration ui ux typography design branding
Fitness app landing page healthy fitness app website web illustrator illustration ui ux typography design branding
Fitness app landing page healthy fitness app website web illustrator illustration ui ux typography design branding
Download color palette
  1. dribbble fitme.jpg
  2. dribbble fitme2.jpg
  3. dribbble fitme3.jpg

Hi! 🚀

Fitt Me Baby was a landing page project at UI Academy. At the beginning of the project we got a brief about the user and a wireframe. Relying on our creativity we created our own Design System.

In the Fit Me Baby application the user can search for trainings that fit perfectly for home workout. The user can also read hints about a healthy lifestyle.

Let me know what you think 💡

Get in touch: miklos.kaadas@gmail.com

Miklós Kádas
Miklós Kádas
Hi, I'm a Junior UI Designer from Budapest.

More by Miklós Kádas

View profile
    • Like