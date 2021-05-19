Fitness app landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Fitt Me Baby was a landing page project at UI Academy. At the beginning of the project we got a brief about the user and a wireframe. Relying on our creativity we created our own Design System.
In the Fit Me Baby application the user can search for trainings that fit perfectly for home workout. The user can also read hints about a healthy lifestyle.
