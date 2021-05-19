Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Miklós Kádas

Mastercard app

Mastercard app mobile ui mobile app branding illustrator illustration app ux ui typography design
Hello there! 🚀

Billpay Pro is a financial mobile application that I created as a part of my UI designer course at UI Academy. I designed this project from inception to final design through ideation and UX/UI principles. The concept showcases how I tackled the challenge to create a native iOS application with Mastercard’s brand guidelines.

Let me know what you think 💡

Get in touch: miklos.kaadas@gmail.com

Miklós Kádas
Miklós Kádas
Hi, I'm a Junior UI Designer from Budapest.

