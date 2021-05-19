Mastercard app

Trending designs to inspire you
Billpay Pro is a financial mobile application that I created as a part of my UI designer course at UI Academy. I designed this project from inception to final design through ideation and UX/UI principles. The concept showcases how I tackled the challenge to create a native iOS application with Mastercard’s brand guidelines.
Let me know what you think 💡
Get in touch: miklos.kaadas@gmail.com