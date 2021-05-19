Kyle Foreman

Kyle Foreman
Kyle Foreman
bekk logo minimal agency vector typogaphy design daily logo flat branding illustrator socialmedia marketing
Logo concept for a new digital marketing agency
client wanted a fox to be their "mascot" so I attempted to incorporate one into the typography.

