Logo and icon for Startup Company

Design Brief : I want you to create a logo and a icon for our startup company with following details,
We are MRI scanning startup and provide Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and services.
We want you to create a logo and icon - Please use orange and various other common pastel colors...
Brand Name: Ataköy Görüntüleme Merkezi
We want you to create an ICON and LOGO.
Design must be modern and flat.
You may use MRI scanner figures in the logo.
Avoid commons fonts,
Hand-drawing logo will be selected
You must submit AI designs