🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Folks.
Continue to work one by one design, here is the new minimal Learning Platform web exploration . Glad to share with you :D
About Project: i'm exploring on Online Learning platform where people can learn new skill or find a mentor to boost-up his career. Hoping some valuable feedback from yours.
I am available For Freelance Project, part-time or Remote job.
laskarrajib723@gmail.com