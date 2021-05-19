🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
One of the last things I worked on while contracting with the Abstract team was branding the by Design podcast. It was an 8 episode season where co-founder Josh Brewer spoke with industry leaders to cover different topics of the Product Design process. I worked with Daina Lightfoot and the team to establish the visual look and feel of the podcast, individual artwork for each episode, and designed a landing page to host the entire season.