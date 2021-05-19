Emma Reid

Daily UI 006 - User Profile

Emma Reid
Emma Reid
  • Save
Daily UI 006 - User Profile mobile ui dailyui006 profile page ui ui design dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Created a profile page for a user for a photo-sharing app.
I must say I was a bit confused with the idea 'user profile', as it was unclear if it was the user viewing their own profile, or was viewing another user's profile (went with the second idea, clearly).

I also must say that I don't like the color scheme, and the page feels untidy. Could have done better.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Emma Reid
Emma Reid

More by Emma Reid

View profile
    • Like