Daily UI 006 - User Profile

Created a profile page for a user for a photo-sharing app.
I must say I was a bit confused with the idea 'user profile', as it was unclear if it was the user viewing their own profile, or was viewing another user's profile (went with the second idea, clearly).
I also must say that I don't like the color scheme, and the page feels untidy. Could have done better.