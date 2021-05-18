Charles Lingerfelt

Chateau Charboneau Logo

Charles Lingerfelt
Charles Lingerfelt
  • Save
Chateau Charboneau Logo icon logo illustration typography identity design branding vector
Download color palette

A logo I built for my Father-In-Law for the wine that he makes!

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Charles Lingerfelt
Charles Lingerfelt

More by Charles Lingerfelt

View profile
    • Like