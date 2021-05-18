Emma Reid

Daily UI 005: Logo

Daily UI 005: Logo ui period tracker period logo dailyui005 dailyuichallenge ui design
For my 5th daily ui challenge, I created a logo for a period tracking app. Creating logos is really not my thing, definitely need to work on this more.

Posted on May 18, 2021
