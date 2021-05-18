Nick Gianetti

New York, CIty that never sleeps

New York, CIty that never sleeps print illustrator new york nyc new york city cityscape city vector line art illustration
New York City. The concrete Jungle. Part of a series I developed featuring illustrated line art cityscapes driven by color scheme and popular landmarks intertwined with hidden gems. I wanted the New York illustration to really feel like the concrete jungle that it is. Verticality, multiple levels, neon signage and the classic brick. The colors blue and a tinted orange are derived from the city flag

