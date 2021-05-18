Colin Farkas

Watches | Webshop | Design exploration

I'm very excited because I will be doing my first internship at 3bits. A company based in Gothenburg that develops e-commerce solutions - everything from web to logistics. From the e-commerce business itself and its development to the technical implementation and management of solutions.

Therefore I have created this design in celebration.

Posted on May 18, 2021
