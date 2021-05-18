Morshedur Rahman Rana

Ticket App IOS Template

With this mobile app, residents and tourists purchase transportation quickly and easily through Android, or iOS devices—with a variety of possible payment methods—and then use a scannable QR code to board a bus, train, or taxi without the need for physical tickets.

The feature of this app is that the user can buy one ticket for all types of transport that he will need when traveling from the starting point to the final point. Hope you will like it. press "L"

