BLANK ROUND: Digital Focused Branding

In late 2020 we crafted a dynamic brand for friends at BLANK ROUND, a brand new streetwear company based in Sydney Australia.
Blank Round is a visual exploration into eastern cultures, history, and people, BLANK ROUND is a streetwear brand that embraces oddity and the distinction of an open mind. Short narratives and journeys are woven in each drop - with collaborations at the project’s heart, the label celebrates BIPOC individuals in challenging thinking and expanding the cultural zeitgeist, with a strong ode to sustainable creation.
