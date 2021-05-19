Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio

BLANK ROUND: Digital Focused Branding

Britton Stipetic
Rogue Studio
Britton Stipetic for Rogue Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
BLANK ROUND: Digital Focused Branding digital focused branding rogue studio streetwear design culture asian culture emotional design brand system branding system logo design brand identity illustration product design branding ux website web typography ui graphic design design
BLANK ROUND: Digital Focused Branding digital focused branding rogue studio streetwear design culture asian culture emotional design brand system branding system logo design brand identity illustration product design branding ux website web typography ui graphic design design
BLANK ROUND: Digital Focused Branding digital focused branding rogue studio streetwear design culture asian culture emotional design brand system branding system logo design brand identity illustration product design branding ux website web typography ui graphic design design
Download color palette
  1. BLANK ROUND.mp4
  2. BR 1 Copy 4.png
  3. BR 1 Copy.png
  4. BR 1.png

In late 2020 we crafted a dynamic brand for friends at BLANK ROUND, a brand new streetwear company based in Sydney Australia.

Blank Round is a visual exploration into eastern cultures, history, and people, BLANK ROUND is a streetwear brand that embraces oddity and the distinction of an open mind. Short narratives and journeys are woven in each drop - with collaborations at the project’s heart, the label celebrates BIPOC individuals in challenging thinking and expanding the cultural zeitgeist, with a strong ode to sustainable creation.

Looking to stand out? We got you covered!
Email us: hello@rogue.studio

Our Website / Our Store / Instagram / Twitter

Rogue Studio
Rogue Studio
Helping ambitious brands stand out from the noise.
Hire Us

More by Rogue Studio

View profile
    • Like