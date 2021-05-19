BLANK ROUND: Digital Focused Branding

In late 2020 we crafted a dynamic brand for friends at BLANK ROUND, a brand new streetwear company based in Sydney Australia.

Blank Round is a visual exploration into eastern cultures, history, and people, BLANK ROUND is a streetwear brand that embraces oddity and the distinction of an open mind. Short narratives and journeys are woven in each drop - with collaborations at the project’s heart, the label celebrates BIPOC individuals in challenging thinking and expanding the cultural zeitgeist, with a strong ode to sustainable creation.

