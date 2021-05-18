Madhumita Das

Global warming

Madhumita Das
Madhumita Das
  • Save
Global warming digital art illustration planet earth biodiversity extinction global warming climate change
Download color palette

It's painful to watch the terrible consequences of climate change on many life forms. Wanted to depict the plight of penguins in the frozen parts of our planet.

Madhumita Das
Madhumita Das

More by Madhumita Das

View profile
    • Like