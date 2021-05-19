Hi there,

We’re excited to show off this attractive component library, recently built for a client. This solution was part of the front-end framework for a comprehensive dashboard for users to complete licensing, compliance, and education requirements.

The client ⚒️

The client is a leader in Regulatory Technology solutions and provides a one-stop, comprehensive platform for enterprise client licensing, compliance, and education needs.

The challenge ❓

As the previous site had grown, and more data was added, the result was a cumbersome user experience that was difficult to navigate and maintain. The client needed to build a robust, maintainable user interface that could grow with the data.

The solution 💡

We designed a single source of truth (SSOT) model so that all information would only need to be edited in one place, and a front-end framework with user-friendly components and consistency throughout the product.

The services 🔍

- User needs analysis

- Wire-framing

- User story creation and mapping

- Templating transactions for standardization and user familiarity

- Flow mapping

- User-testing

- Created functioning prototypes to user-test against the current state

Skookum is a diverse team of strategists, designers and engineers.

We believe that good technology improves our daily lives in ways that few things can. We exist to inspire and enable those wanting to create exceptional software and digital experiences

👉 Check us out at https://skookum.com/

