Keane Bridge Illustration

Keane Bridge Illustration typography landmark digital art bangladesh minimal flat illustration digital digital illustration illustration vector
It's an illustration artwork of a renowned landmark architecture of Bangladesh. Which is created on adobe illustrator and fully resizable.

