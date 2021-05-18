Kriss Patel

Sanctuary landing page redesign

Kriss Patel
Kriss Patel
  • Save
Sanctuary landing page redesign redesign creative design dailyuichallenge astrology illustration landingpage webdesign uidesign ui design
Download color palette

Hello everyone, today I redesigned a landing page of Sanctuary.

Fun fact: Sanctuary is an astrology prediction website and app which recently got funded by the VC. Can you believe it? In today's world, you can get millions in funds with an astrology app. Do you believe in astrology?

Kriss Patel
Kriss Patel

More by Kriss Patel

View profile
    • Like