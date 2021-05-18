Emir Ayouni
The Forefathers Group

Grassroots Larder - Branding System

Grassroots Larder - Branding System tulsa oklahoma grassroots larder forefathers group typography logo designer brand identity logotype branding logo design logo growcase
Branding system for Grassroots Larder; A locally sourced grocer and a culinary market opening up soon on Cherry Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Grassroots Larder will be packed with a selection of items they deem essential: wine, beer, fresh bread, fresh pasta, sauces and special pantry items. Included in the essentials are Grassroots Ranch products and also products from their already existing partnered farms.

