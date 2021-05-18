Cavaquinho

✨ Hey guys,

This is another shot from my personal project call "O Meu Lugar"

O Meu Lugar, is a desire to exalt the small moments of happiness that inspire me and that I love and miss most in Brazil, it is a mixture of desire, longing, and even an act of faith for better days.

This series was created during the Covid-19 pandemic times and mainly during the lockdown, and I like to see it as a "shout for the life."

