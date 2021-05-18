Ajay Soni

COVID Helper - Health App UI, Doctor App UI, Hospital App UI

Ajay Soni
Ajay Soni
  • Save
COVID Helper - Health App UI, Doctor App UI, Hospital App UI health app health care icu ambulance hospitality hospital app doctors healthcare doctor app doctor hospital health covid 19 covid19 covid
Download color palette

Designed this app UI for COVID resources. Anyone needs ICU Beds, Oxygen cylinders, Ambulance service, and medicines this application will help you.

Health App UI
COVID Help
COVID resources
Doctor App UI
Hospital App UI

Ajay Soni
Ajay Soni

More by Ajay Soni

View profile
    • Like