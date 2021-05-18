Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Design 360° is a magazine that emphasizes Asian design and presents all aspects of design to its readers. It uses an objective approach and a simple layout to convey the concepts of design crossover and integration.
I chose one of the designer conversations as an entry point for this exercise. I was aiming to convey the quietness and comfort of a living space through the text layout. I used a background colour cohesive with the photos to show the consistency of the design and to convey the tone and cultural interest of the interview.
Since the main character of the conversation is the designer himself, I weakened the presence of the interviewer and naturally bring the reader into the interviewee's perspective to understand the designer's view on urban space through the perspective of the conversation.
Overall, the functionality ensures reading experience, the layout brings visual tone and pictures closer together, and the use of white space modularized dialogue contents and reinforces reading logic to reduce the pressure.