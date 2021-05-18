Design 360° is a magazine that emphasizes Asian design and presents all aspects of design to its readers. It uses an objective approach and a simple layout to convey the concepts of design crossover and integration.

I chose one of the designer conversations as an entry point for this exercise. I was aiming to convey the quietness and comfort of a living space through the text layout. I used a background colour cohesive with the photos to show the consistency of the design and to convey the tone and cultural interest of the interview.

Since the main character of the conversation is the designer himself, I weakened the presence of the interviewer and naturally bring the reader into the interviewee's perspective to understand the designer's view on urban space through the perspective of the conversation.

Overall, the functionality ensures reading experience, the layout brings visual tone and pictures closer together, and the use of white space modularized dialogue contents and reinforces reading logic to reduce the pressure.