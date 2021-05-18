Antonius Aldo Pradana

Task Manager Dashboard

Antonius Aldo Pradana
Antonius Aldo Pradana
  • Save
Task Manager Dashboard task management task manager dashboad ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello 🖐
This is my latest (and my most favorite yet) exploration of Task Manager dashboard.
I try to go for a clean, light-mode style with a little of blue, and it turned out nicely 👌

View all tags
Posted on May 18, 2021
Antonius Aldo Pradana
Antonius Aldo Pradana

More by Antonius Aldo Pradana

View profile
    • Like