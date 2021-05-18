Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Garima Kapoor

Lenskart App Revamp

Garima Kapoor
Garima Kapoor
  • Save
Lenskart App Revamp eye reading glasses eyewear lenskart mobileuidesign uidesign sunglassapp eyeweardesign
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

I have redesigned Lenskart App. It's my first dribble shot. So do like & share your feedback so that I can improve my weak areas.

Many more shots to be fired !! Stay Tuned :)

Garima Kapoor
Garima Kapoor

More by Garima Kapoor

View profile
    • Like