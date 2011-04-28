Arturo Martín

Game & Watch Icon Set

Arturo Martín
Arturo Martín
  • Save
Game & Watch Icon Set nintendo icon free game watch fire attack
Download color palette

One of the icons of a Game & Watch icons set I'm working on. I'm going to release it for free when I update my damn portfolio… ¬¬

Everything done in Illustrator except a few very subtle textures and the tiny 32 and 16px versions. I hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Arturo Martín
Arturo Martín

More by Arturo Martín

View profile
    • Like