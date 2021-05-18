Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neon Studio Website

Neon Studio Website ui art landing page ui landing page hero section design studio creative ui and ux typogaphy minimal ui branding design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers 🏀,
By using heavy typography with a combination of black and white. I tried to preserve a straightforward look of the hero section for the neon design studio website

Want to see more in the future? Don’t miss any of my design shots and follow me on Dribbble.
Thanks ✌🏻

