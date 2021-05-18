Trending designs to inspire you
Landing page made with Readymag for an online exhibition hosted by Forward Festivals: https://moonexhibition.com/
Moon Exhibition landing page imitates the effects of zero gravity: widgets float around their starting spots, slowly rotating back and forth. This is achieved with multiple move-and-rotate effects applied simultaneously. A functionality that allows you to animate every widget using different triggers also came in handy here: all works are animated both on load (movement and rotation) and on hover (size).