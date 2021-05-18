Pagaroon - Landing page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone 🙌🏼
Check out our latest project! This is a landing page for mobile banking, a simple and convenient application for your wallets accounting.
The main task of this application is to provide convenient monitoring of finances, statistics⛓
This is a secure and dependable banking system. This application could be useful for traders, to monitor their fiat and crypto-wallets. The user will be able to have suitable conditions, cashback and bonuses.
Invest, manage, and be ahead of the pack 💪🏼
📩 Interested in web design for landing pages? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency