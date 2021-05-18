Diana Makar
Pagaroon - Landing page

Diana Makar for Arounda
Pagaroon - Landing page
Pagaroon - Landing page transaction product page graph mockup landing page ui ux figma investment portfolio balance statistics analytics exchange mobile banking finance fintech mobile web design arounda
Hi everyone 🙌🏼
Check out our latest project! This is a landing page for mobile banking, a simple and convenient application for your wallets accounting.

The main task of this application is to provide convenient monitoring of finances, statistics⛓ 

This is a secure and dependable banking system. This application could be useful for traders, to monitor their fiat and crypto-wallets. The user will be able to have suitable conditions, cashback and bonuses.

Invest, manage, and be ahead of the pack 💪🏼 

📩 Interested in web design for landing pages? Check out more on arounda.agency and contact us info@arounda.agency

Digital Product Design Agency. UX/UI, Web design, Branding.
