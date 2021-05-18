UI Designer, Kanika Banvet

Business solutions

Business solutions report profit inventory schedule calendar invitation customer dashboard solution business app mobile design mobile app app design design ui modern ui
It's a business solution app UI/UX design to help business owners to manage the clients, inventory, and gives them the report of profits, from the whole concept i have depicted this four screens to share with you.

We do develop apps and make your dream projects and ideas transfer to mobile apps.You can DM me here or contact me on email id: kanika.banvet@gmail.com

Do leave your feedback or show some love by pressing L

Thanks

