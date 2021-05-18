Streamer Avatar

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For this illustrative logo, I digitally painted the Twitch streamer, Mr W4rpath, in a superhero pose with his gamer logo on the character's t-shirt. I have incorporated this character logo in various overlays on his Twitch stream, and other marketing material.