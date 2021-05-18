Viktoria Wolf

Character and pattern design "Crazy vegetables"

Character and pattern design "Crazy vegetables" illustration art childrens book procreate vegeterian vegetables bright color illustrator design illustration pattern design
The main goal was to create bright and interesting characters for the pattern. Characters should attract the attention of not only children, but also their parents.The audience of the cafe is children from 5-12 years old and their parents.

