Mine'D. Mindful social application

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

Full UI/UX redesign of the mobile application. The main idea of the app is to let people communicate with influencers and join the community.

Dark blurry effects, bright accents, and gradients on pictures allowed for achieving a bright, positive mood in the app. Design, that makes people feel better.

Designed in TheRoom.

📮: We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@theroom.boutique

—

Visit our website | Instagram | Facebook | Medium | LinkedIn | Pinterest | Twitter