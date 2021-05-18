Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ankit Kumar Jha

Sales App UI & UX

Ankit Kumar Jha
Ankit Kumar Jha
  • Save
Sales App UI & UX ecommerce app e commerce app ui kit sale sales app sales app ui ux web app uiux app ui ux application ui sell ecommerce design app ui design app ui app design app minimal branding
Download color palette

Hello everyone,

This is UI of a sales application, due to some restriction i cannot disclose the name of company. This application is used for seller to check every minute details which helps them to boost their sales.

Press "L" to show some love.
Don't forget to follow me.

Ankit Kumar Jha
Ankit Kumar Jha

More by Ankit Kumar Jha

View profile
    • Like