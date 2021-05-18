Product Packaging Design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hola dribblers,
Sorry for being a bit inactive since past few days. But I am again become active and will showcase you my works. This is basically a product cover design which will be printed on the box and your product will be inside it. I have used some common methods and give this design a new look. The look is really cool, isn't it? Basically this cover gives you all the information regarding the product in a unique manner.
Show some love by pressing 'L' and encourage me to achieve more.