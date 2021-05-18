ERP Dashboard 📈

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Hello Dribble Players! 👾
Nowadays the issue of distributing healthcare supplies and medical equipment is more important than ever 🩺💉💊
🚀 My team and I have developed a healthcare online marketplace with an extensive database of customers, hospitals, medical personnel, suppliers of medical products, etc.
☝ And Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) plays a key role in collecting, organizing, and processing this data effectively.
👀 Here you can see one of the ERP design concepts, which were made during the project implementation.
🧡 We will be glad to help you with your business automation challenges and realize tasks of different complexity ✊
