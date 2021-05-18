Nanang Prasetya

Event.Id Mobile Design Kit

Event.Id Mobile Design Kit
EVENT.ID Mobile App is a superior technology Ticketing Management Service (TMS) to support all event organizers from ticket distribution & management, to the provision of event analysis reports at the end of the event.
Link design this page :
https://www.figma.com/community/file/997547752570967901/Event-Indonesia-(Event.Id)

Posted on May 18, 2021
