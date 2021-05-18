Grace Wong

Propel Under Armour | Project 2021

Propel Under Armour | Project 2021
The Goal:
To help Under Armour incept the protein market with a sustainable and healthy product.

The Solution:
Propel is a sub-branch of Under Armour, promoting fitness and health. Users can purchase Propel's casein and whey protein combo and track their fitness simultaneously on MapMyFitness. Propel also offers options to consult a nutritional professional to build a personalised protein product for users.

Posted on May 18, 2021
