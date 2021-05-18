Shane Weerasinghe

Tribal ninja

Tribal ninja illustration tattoo design celtic knot tattoo art ninja shuriken tribal
A collaboration of Celtic knot, shuriken and a ninja in a tribal design. the client had a vision and a meaning for this particular design.

Posted on May 18, 2021
