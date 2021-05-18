Kim Domanog

Happyfiers

Kim Domanog
Kim Domanog
  • Save
Happyfiers minimal branding illustration vector graphic design illustrator logo happyfiers
Download color palette

Part of Logo Project I launched earlier this year to improve logo making.

Happyfiers is still for sale.
=============
What do you think of my design?

Contact me if you want to hire me:
kjdomanog@gmail.com

Kim Domanog
Kim Domanog

More by Kim Domanog

View profile
    • Like