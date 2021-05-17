WISR Spending & Rewards | WISR Case Crack 2020

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The Company:
Wisr is Australia's only ASX listed (ASX: WZR) neo-lender and a fintech pioneer in the rapidly growing Australian consumer finance market. Their purpose is to help everyday Australians access smarter and fairer credit, when it comes to their personal finances.
The Problem:
Currently, customers pay down a small fraction of their debt with Wisr Application.
The Goal:
To construct a solution that helps Australians pay down $100 million in debt.
The Solution:
Our strategy includes implementing two new features, WISR Spending & Rewards into the existing Wisr app.
Wisr Spending focuses on encouraging smarter debt repayments by featuring a fixed loan calculator in the Wisr app to help clients meet planned debt repayment goals easier.
Wisr Rewards is a rewards program aiming to boost customer retention from increased product satisfaction through a point-based system for monetary repayment back into client accounts.