Sanjana Shashi

The Jamdani Project | Logo Design | Branding

Sanjana Shashi
Sanjana Shashi
  • Save
The Jamdani Project | Logo Design | Branding design icon illustration bengali font handloom jamdani branding design brand design brand identity brand illustrator graphics vector branding lettering logotype logo design logo
Download color palette

Brand Identity Design (Logo Design, Stationery Design and Packaging Design) and Research on Jamdani (Traditional handloom of West Bengal)
See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/118749017/The-Jamdani-Project-Craft-Cluster-Branding

Sanjana Shashi
Sanjana Shashi

More by Sanjana Shashi

View profile
    • Like