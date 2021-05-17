Jeehom

Mobile Banking App

Jeehom
Jeehom
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile Banking App chart investment banking app money management money app money finance 加密钱包 transfer pay mobile wallet wallet spendings mobile bank mobile bank branding apple card ui
Download color palette

Hi folks! 👋
Share the design of a mobile wallet.
What do you think? Please share your opinion, I'm excited :)
Follow me to get new updates and don't forget to press "L" if you like it 🔥
-----------------------------------------
Have an idea? Tell us about it. jihoooong@gmail.com
Want to know more about Jeehom & don't want to miss any updates? follow me on instagram

Jeehom
Jeehom
Freelance designer, full of love for the world.🚀
Hire Me

More by Jeehom

View profile
    • Like